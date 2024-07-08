8th Ave Sidewalk Open House July 23, 2024

Monday, July 15, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 6:30 pm


First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach
Upper Room (elevator accessible)
18354 8th Avenue NW
Shoreline, Washington 98177

Project design open house: We are designing a new sidewalk coming to 8th Avenue NW from NW 180th Street to Richmond Beach Road NW. Join the City of Shoreline and your neighbors to learn more about the project and give us your thoughts on the early design.

Project Details
  • New sidewalk with curbs and gutters on the east side of the street
  • Bicycle lanes
  • Curb ramps
  • Drainage improvements
  • Project Timeline
  • Preliminary Design: Summer 2024
  • Final Design: Winter 2024/2025
  • Construction: Spring/Summer 2025
More information Project webpage

Project Manager Zahid Khan, PE
zkhan@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2486


