8th Ave Sidewalk Open House July 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 6:30 pm



New sidewalk with curbs and gutters on the east side of the street

Bicycle lanes

Curb ramps

Drainage improvements

Project Timeline

Preliminary Design: Summer 2024

Final Design: Winter 2024/2025

Construction: Spring/Summer 2025

First Lutheran Church of Richmond BeachUpper Room (elevator accessible)Shoreline, Washington 98177Project design open house: We are designing a new sidewalk coming to 8th Avenue NW from NW 180th Street to Richmond Beach Road NW. Join the City of Shoreline and your neighbors to learn more about the project and give us your thoughts on the early design.More information Project webpage Project Manager Zahid Khan, PE zkhan@shorelinewa.gov , 206-801-2486