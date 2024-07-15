Local students make the Spring 2024 Dean's List at St. Olaf College



NORTHFIELD, Minn. (July 3, 2024) - The following local students made the Spring 2024 Dean's List at St. Olaf College. The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence, have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above, and completed at least three credits for that semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJORS (if listed), PARENTS (if listed)





Seattle, WA

Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill & Nancy Chupp

Shoreline, WA

Joy Brandenstein, Kinesiology, Dale Brandenstein & Laura McMillan

Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minn., St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. 98 percent of recent graduates are employed, in graduate school, or engaged in full-time service work. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial needs of every student with 98 percent of students receiving scholarships or grants.St. Olaf is an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ECLA)-affiliated college. The college's mission is to challenge students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition. St. Olaf students and faculty come from a wide range of religious traditions, including those who do not claim any faith tradition.