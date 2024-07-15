From the Museum: The Naming of North City

1940s View from North City SHM-1279

The grand prize was a radio, and the prize-winning name that she submitted was “North City,” as in a little city north of Seattle. Tracy Owen and Russ Wacker loved this - they realized that they could build a whole theme around this name.



These early organizers gave North City an identity and a flavor. It was little bit bawdy and a lot of fun and hard work - community members had to stick together and fight for what they wanted.





They got a Seafair parade going, a Seafair Princess, and a huge North City Sourdough Days carnival with a rodeo at the stables where St. Marks is today. They had fireman contests, 4H contests, dog show, and other activities that everyone could enjoy.



The business association, started by Tracy Owen and Russ Wacker et al, held a contest in about 1946 or ’47 to name the business district and surrounding community. People submitted names and the person who won was a waitress at the Dog House.