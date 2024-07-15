From the Museum: The Naming of North City

Monday, July 15, 2024

1940s View from North City SHM-1279

The Naming of North City

The business association, started by Tracy Owen and Russ Wacker et al, held a contest in about 1946 or ’47 to name the business district and surrounding community. People submitted names and the person who won was a waitress at the Dog House. 

The grand prize was a radio, and the prize-winning name that she submitted was “North City,” as in a little city north of Seattle. Tracy Owen and Russ Wacker loved this - they realized that they could build a whole theme around this name.

These early organizers gave North City an identity and a flavor. It was little bit bawdy and a lot of fun and hard work - community members had to stick together and fight for what they wanted. 

They got a Seafair parade going, a Seafair Princess, and a huge North City Sourdough Days carnival with a rodeo at the stables where St. Marks is today. They had fireman contests, 4H contests, dog show, and other activities that everyone could enjoy.

--Courtesy the Shoreline Historical Museum


