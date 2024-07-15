Learn folk dances from around the world
Time to kick up your heels and join us in doing folk dances from around the world! Every Wednesday from 7:00 to 9:00pm we throw ourselves into a flurry of couple, set, and line dances of all kinds.
You don’t need to bring a partner. First is a half hour of requests, then a short lesson, and a program of dances. We do a lot of requests throughout the evening.
July 17 and 24th we teach a French and an Israeli dance. August 7 will be a Bulgarian dance. August 10 is our Second Saturday Party , also 7:00- 9:00; finger food snacks to share are welcome. August 14 is set dance lesson night, starting at 6:45, featuring a Scottish set. August 21 and 28th we will learn dances from Romania and Belgium.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Donation $8.00; members $6.00. First time free! Info: 425-610-9393 (leave a message), www.sno-king.org , or dancesnoking@gmail.com
