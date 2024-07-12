New toll rates adopted for SR 520 bridge effective August 15, 2024

Evergreen Point 520 floating bridge

Photo courtesy WSDOT

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Transportation Commission approved changes to the toll rates on the State Route 520 bridge during a public hearing on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The new toll rates ensure the toll revenues generated will meet the financial obligations of the bridge. OLYMPIA – The Washington State Transportation Commission approved changes to the toll rates on the State Route 520 bridge during a public hearing on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The new toll rates ensure the toll revenues generated will meet the financial obligations of the bridge.





The law also requires that the tolls generate the necessary revenue to meet the bridge’s financial obligations, such as operations, ongoing maintenance costs and repaying the construction bonds used to build the bridge.









For more information on the





In December 2023, the Office of the State Treasurer determined that current toll rates on the bridge would not be sufficient beginning in July 2025. The commission was then required to adjust toll rates this summer to raise the additional needed revenue.For more information on the rate-setting process , visit the SR 520 bridge toll adjustment page of the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov