New toll rates adopted for SR 520 bridge effective August 15, 2024
Friday, July 12, 2024
|Evergreen Point 520 floating bridge
Photo courtesy WSDOT
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Transportation Commission approved changes to the toll rates on the State Route 520 bridge during a public hearing on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The new toll rates ensure the toll revenues generated will meet the financial obligations of the bridge.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 15, toll rates will increase by an average of 10 percent for the entire week, with variations by time of day and day of week. There will also be fewer rate variations throughout the week, resulting in six different prices instead of eight.
State law requires toll rates on the SR 520 bridge be set to maintain travel time, speed and reliability in the corridor.
The law also requires that the tolls generate the necessary revenue to meet the bridge’s financial obligations, such as operations, ongoing maintenance costs and repaying the construction bonds used to build the bridge.
In December 2023, the Office of the State Treasurer determined that current toll rates on the bridge would not be sufficient beginning in July 2025. The commission was then required to adjust toll rates this summer to raise the additional needed revenue.
For more information on the rate-setting process, visit the SR 520 bridge toll adjustment page of the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov.
For more information on the rate-setting process, visit the SR 520 bridge toll adjustment page of the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov.
0 comments:
Post a Comment