Facing bankruptcy, Mod Pizza merges with Elite Restaurant Group

Mod Pizza in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Jerry Pickard 2015

Mod Pizza, with a location in Lake Forest Park Town Center, has merged with the Elite Restaurant Group of southern California to save the chain from bankruptcy.





Mod was started in Seattle in 2008 by Scott Svenson and his wife. It has a strong community presence, hosting numerous fundraisers for local non-profits such as the PTA Clothing room, The Works.





The LFP location opened in 2015.





There are two dozen locations in Puget Sound and 500 across the U.S. and Canada





Svenson said that a merger was the only way the business could continue, that otherwise they would be forced to close locations and lay off staff.



