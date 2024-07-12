Facing bankruptcy, Mod Pizza merges with Elite Restaurant Group
Friday, July 12, 2024
|Mod Pizza in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Jerry Pickard 2015
Mod Pizza, with a location in Lake Forest Park Town Center, has merged with the Elite Restaurant Group of southern California to save the chain from bankruptcy.
Mod was started in Seattle in 2008 by Scott Svenson and his wife. It has a strong community presence, hosting numerous fundraisers for local non-profits such as the PTA Clothing room, The Works.
The LFP location opened in 2015.
|Puget Sound MOD locations
Svenson said that a merger was the only way the business could continue, that otherwise they would be forced to close locations and lay off staff.
