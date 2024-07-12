Bothell plans higher density citywide in draft Comprehensive Plan
Friday, July 12, 2024
By Oliver Moffat
The Bothell Planning Commission presented the City Council with its recommended Comprehensive Plan at the Tuesday, July 9 meeting. The draft of the Land Use Element of the plan would increase density in neighborhoods across the city that are currently low density and allow some taller multifamily buildings downtown.
|A map from the Bothell draft Comprehensive Plan shows areas of change where low density neighborhoods would be rezoned to medium density
In devising the plan, the Planning Commission considered three options. The first option would have taken no action but would not have complied with state laws passed in 2023 requiring cities to allow Middle Housing and Accessory Dwelling Units in residential neighborhoods.
The second option, called the “Neighborhoods” alternative, would spread growth throughout the city and allow increased density across the city. And the third option, called “Centers”, would have concentrated growth into high density neighborhoods where transit is expected in the future.
|A table from Bothell’s draft Comprehensive Plan shows the city needs 12,782 new homes and 18,205 new jobs in the next twenty years
The Planning Commission chose to recommend a hybrid between the “Neighborhoods” and “Centers” options. The recommendation would allow smaller lot sizes, more units per lot and allow townhouses, multiplexes, and smaller apartment buildings in neighborhoods across the city where that level of density is currently not allowed. The recommendation also would allow increased density and taller buildings in Mixed-Use zones.
The Puget Sound region is facing a housing affordability crisis and expects 1.8 million new residents by 2050 according to the Puget Sound Regional Council.
According to data from the draft plan, Bothell needs 12,782 new homes in the next twenty years and more the three quarters of those homes need to be affordable to people making less than the average median income.
