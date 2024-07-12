Temporary closure of the East Side Dog Park from August 5 - 19, 2024

New Ridgecrest dog park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The Fircrest Campus Facilities Department will be resurfacing the road along and leading into the East Side Off Leash Area on the Fircrest Campus on 15th NE. The work is scheduled to begin on August 5th and will involve large construction equipment.

Ridgecrest Park Off Leash Area: 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155

Shoreview Park Off-Leash Area: 320 Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177





Due to this construction, and to keep park patrons safe during construction, the East Side Off Leash Area will be closed from August 5th until August 19th.If you are looking for a dog park during the closure, please visit Shoreline’s newest off-leash area at Ridgecrest Park or the Shoreview Park Off-Leash Area.