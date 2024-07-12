Temporary closure of the East Side Dog Park from August 5 - 19, 2024
Friday, July 12, 2024
|New Ridgecrest dog park
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The Fircrest Campus Facilities Department will be resurfacing the road along and leading into the East Side Off Leash Area on the Fircrest Campus on 15th NE. The work is scheduled to begin on August 5th and will involve large construction equipment.
Due to this construction, and to keep park patrons safe during construction, the East Side Off Leash Area will be closed from August 5th until August 19th.
If you are looking for a dog park during the closure, please visit Shoreline’s newest off-leash area at Ridgecrest Park or the Shoreview Park Off-Leash Area.
- Ridgecrest Park Off Leash Area: 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Shoreview Park Off-Leash Area: 320 Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment