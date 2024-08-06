LFP Water District to hold ribbon cutting for new pumphouse on McKinnon Creek

Thursday, July 11, 2024

McKinnon Creek Pumphouse
LFP Water District

The Lake Forest Park Water District will hold an open house and ribbon cutting for their new McKinnon Creek Pumphouse on Wednesday July 24, 2024 from 3pm – 5pm.


Light refreshments will be provided. 

Lake Forest Park Water District is a special purpose water district at the north end of Lake Washington in King County, Washington. The District serves 910 connections with pure, unchlorinated well water from 8 artesian wells and 5 deep wells from the McKinnon and Horizon View wellfields.


