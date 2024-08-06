Jobs: WSDOT Senior Traffic Designer (TE3)

WSDOT









Job description and application





This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Senior Traffic Designer (TE3)Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$64,474 - $105,550 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a skilled engineering professional to serve as the Senior Traffic Designer in Shoreline, WA. This position supports WSDOT’s mission by providing plans, specifications, and estimates (PS&E) for standard and advanced signing, traffic signal illumination, power supply, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) facilities as well as low-cost enhancement (Q-Design) type projects.