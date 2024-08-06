Donald Brion Norton 1940-2024

He was always known as Brion. At 2 and a half years old, the family, now including brother Leroy, moved to Palo Alto, California.





In 1966 he enrolled in graduate school at the University of Michigan, studying for a PhD in Japanese Literature. In 1969 Brion changed course, enrolling in the University of Washington Business School for an MBA.





It was at church at the UW where he met the love of his life, Geneva Marie Fehlberg. The two were married in Idaho Falls Latter-Day Saint temple on August 19, 1971.



In 1975, while Brion and Geneva were building their lives and family together in Seattle, he completed his MBA. He worked for 41 years in the Systems Automation and Accounting fields, eventually retiring from the University of Washington in 2016.







It was the many joys in Brion's life, and his stubbornness, that kept him going. He and Geneva had six children together, and there was nothing he loved more than time with family.





Brion was also passionate about his faith, Scouting, Dutch Ovens, genealogy/family history, family reunions, thinking games, model trains, cheese, HAM radio, and marveling at how amazing his wife was.



Brion left this world in the early morning of July 3, 2024 after years of battling cancers and other health challenges.





He is survived by his loving wife and partner Geneva, his brother Leroy, his children Alayne (Brett), Keri (Dave), Maren (Cara), Derek (Tricia), Clark (Anne Marie), and Leanne (Josh), his fourteen grandchildren, Paige (Paul), Anne, Emma, Kaj, Sam, William, Mariah, Libby, Sarah, Ben, Jed, Rory, Carter, and Abigail, his two great-grandchildren, Margo and Les, and countless other friends and family. He will be interred at Abbey View Memorial Park in Brier, Washington.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 102 N 132nd St, Seattle WA 98133.









Brion was a witty, energetic, engaging, and driven child. He was named “Paperboy of the Year” by the local newspaper, earned the rank of Eagle Scout attending BSA jamborees worldwide with his brother Leroy, and was a top student in the Cubberley High School class of 1958.After high school Brion graduated from Stanford University with a BS in Physics. In 1962, Brion served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan from 1962 to 1965, falling in love with the Japanese people, history, and culture.