A dozen north King county grocery stores may be sold in possible Albertson's - Krogers merger

QFC in the 4-Corners business district is on the list of stores to be sold in the Kroger-Albertson merger

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Kroger, owner of QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway and Haggen, are moving ahead with their planned merger.





This would leave Shoreline and Lake Forest Park with essentially three grocery stores - the mega-merged Kroger Albertsons chain and two locally owned stores: Town & Country Market and Ballinger Thriftway, plus whatever happens with the stores being sold.





The buyer for the 124 stores to be sold in Washington is New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers.





Kroger-Albertsons has issued the list of stores it would sell to C&S as part of the merger.





Locally:

Bothell: two QFCs and a Safeway

Kirkland: two Safeways and two QFCs

Woodinville: Haggen

Kenmore: Safeway

Mountlake Terrace: QFC

Edmonds: QFC

North Seattle: QFC on 111th & Roosevelt, QFC on 145th and 15th

Shoreline: QFC in 4-Corners business district

The full list is here

The merger is in the process for approval.







