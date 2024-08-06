A dozen north King county grocery stores may be sold in possible Albertson's - Krogers merger
Thursday, July 11, 2024
|QFC in the 4-Corners business district is on the list of stores to be sold in the Kroger-Albertson merger
By Diane Hettrick
Kroger, owner of QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway and Haggen, are moving ahead with their planned merger.
This would leave Shoreline and Lake Forest Park with essentially three grocery stores - the mega-merged Kroger Albertsons chain and two locally owned stores: Town & Country Market and Ballinger Thriftway, plus whatever happens with the stores being sold.
The buyer for the 124 stores to be sold in Washington is New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers.
Kroger-Albertsons has issued the list of stores it would sell to C&S as part of the merger.
Locally:
- Bothell: two QFCs and a Safeway
- Kirkland: two Safeways and two QFCs
- Woodinville: Haggen
- Kenmore: Safeway
- Mountlake Terrace: QFC
- Edmonds: QFC
- North Seattle: QFC on 111th & Roosevelt, QFC on 145th and 15th
- Shoreline: QFC in 4-Corners business district
- The full list is here
The merger is in the process for approval.
0 comments:
Post a Comment