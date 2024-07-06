Heat advisory -Local cooling centers

Saturday, July 6, 2024

The Shoreline and Kenmore libraries
are designated cooling centers
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
With a heatwave and NWS HeatRisk in the orange and red categories in the forecast, (see WeatherWatcher column) King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is activating Severe Weather protocols from July 5-9, in accordance with their Severe Weather Policy.

This information was last updated on July 3, 2024 at 3:45pm
  • Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line 206-245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.
Cooling centers - Kenmore
Cooling centers - Bothell
Cooling centers - Shoreline

Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  