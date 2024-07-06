Heat advisory -Local cooling centers
Saturday, July 6, 2024
|The Shoreline and Kenmore libraries
are designated cooling centers
- Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line 206-245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.
Cooling centers - Kenmore
- Kenmore: Hanger - (6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028) Mondays – Saturdays 6:00am – 8:00pm and 7:00am – 6:00pm on Sundays
- Kenmore Library - (6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028) Monday 10:00am – 6:00pm; Tuesday & Wednesday 12:00-8:00pm; Thursday & Friday, 10:00am – 6:00pm; Saturday 11:00am – 6:00pm; Sunday Closed
- Kenmore City Hall - (18120 68th Ave NE) Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm
Cooling centers - Bothell
- Northshore Senior Center - (10201 East Riverside Drive, Bothell, WA 98011) Wednesday, 8:00am – 8:30pm; Thursday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm, Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Bothell Library - (18215 98th Ave NE)
Cooling centers - Shoreline
- Shoreline Cooling Canopy – operated by Urban League (16715 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133) Saturday & Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm
- Shoreline Library - (345 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155)
