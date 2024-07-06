WeatherWatcher: Heat Advisory in effect, temperatures soaring to the upper 80's then lower 90s

heat advisory, in effect until 10pm PDT Tuesday. A heat wave is bringing very warm temperatures for the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas as well as the greater Puget Sound region for the next several days. Generally, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s Saturday through Tuesday next week. National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a, in effect until 10pm PDT Tuesday. A heat wave is bringing very warm temperatures for the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas as well as the greater Puget Sound region for the next several days. Generally, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s Saturday through Tuesday next week.





From the National Weather Service:





What: Hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s expected. This will pose a moderate to major risk of heat-related illness.

Until 10pm PDT Tuesday. Impacts: This level of heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Forecast for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park: Sunny skies all week. There are no clouds or rain in this forecast. Saturday should reach a high temperature into the low to mid 80’s. Lows near 60°F. Sunday high temperatures will be well into the mid to upper 80’s. Sunday night low is also expected to be near 60°F.





Monday through Tuesday high temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90’s with low temperatures in the mid to lower 60’s.





Wednesday, we start cooling down into the mid 80’s, with high temperatures coming back down into the upper 70’s or just reaching 80°F Thursday and Friday.





To get relief from the heat without finding air conditioned spaces, your best bet is to get near a Puget Sound beach or take a trip over to the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures along the waters of Richmond Beach up north through Mukilteo and Everett are expected to be around 5 degrees cooler for up to about a half mile inland.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







