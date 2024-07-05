Travels with Charlie: How Charlie learned to love fireworks

Food not Fear for Charlie



My thought is: Charlie is a Chow Hound. Anything for Food. Food makes him focus on Food.





So maybe he won't fear the fireworks if there’s a tiny morsel of BBQ.



Slowly, as the fireworks began, we started a game BOOOM and a FOOD distraction…





After a big blast, I’d give him a tiny morsel. DIdn’t take long before Charlie began to forget the fireworks and was more interested in the treat. Soon he became more comfortable with the blasts because they were becoming a signal for some BBQ taste.



This next step blew me away. After a nearby loud one would blow up, we started playing by barking and chasing sorta like he does with a squirrel. He got excited when something blasted. He’d bark and scurry around a bit. Catch a piece of chicken and wait for the next explosion.



The evening was a beautiful success where we watched fireworks together (sorta) and he nibbled.





He never spent any time scared and hiding in the bathroom…



We all enjoyed this Independence Day. Hope yours was wonderful also.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







After we finished BBQing some chicken. I chopped some BBQ thigh meat and put it into a bag for Fireworks Time in an hour or so.