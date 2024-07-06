What to do on hot days

If you are in one of these groups, take extra precautions to stay cool, drink water, and take breaks from the heat:



Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors



Stay cool

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings (such as malls, movie theaters, or libraries) if you can and avoid direct contact with the sun.



Go to local cooling centers





Reduce physical activity and move to shaded areas

Do outdoor activities in the cooler morning or evening hours.





Cool your body down quickly by wearing a wet scarf, bandana, or shirt.



Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink more.

Limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol. They can be dehydrating.



Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open. It only takes a few minutes for severe medical problems and even death to occur.



Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible





Recognizing heat exhaustion and heat stroke When people's bodies can't cool themselves quickly enough it can cause heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and vomiting.

If you see someone with signs of overheating, move the person to a cooler location, have them rest for a few minutes and then slowly drink a cool beverage.

Get medical attention for them immediately if they do not feel better.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which can cause death or permanent disability unless treated immediately. Symptoms of heat stroke include: An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Nausea, confusion and unconsciousness



