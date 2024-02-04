Travels with Charlie

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Wandering around the warmth this afternoon with Charlie, my dog. We stopped by Pfingst Animal Acres Park to walk the path and check out the raised bed gardens.

On the other side of the path I spotted this little bundle green Almost Spring… The Daffodils will be a bouquet in a day or so with the warmth and sunshine. I count 8 buds but more could be coming.



Seems too early for spring. I hope we don’t have another deep freeze. That would be hard on all the new buds.





--Gordon Snyder







