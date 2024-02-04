For the Birds: Who’s That Singing in My Yard?

Bewick’s Wrens will readily use a nest box near/against your house. They don’t like high-traffic areas and won’t make nests out in the open.



When the female has selected the preferred nest location, she will finish it with feathers, hair, leaves and mosses and a soft warm cup for her eggs.



While the female sits on her 4-6 eggs the male brings food to her, and he helps feed their offspring. The female often has a second brood.





Score a spider

Photo by Craig Kerns These spunky hyperactive little birds, with their tails cocked over their backs, can be found climbing on branches, skulking in blackberry brambles, sometimes upside down, and investigating the leaves on the ground, looking for their buggy delicacies, especially those tasty spiders.



If you go too close to them while they are searching for food, they will often scold you. These spunky hyperactive little birds, with their tails cocked over their backs, can be found climbing on branches, skulking in blackberry brambles, sometimes upside down, and investigating the leaves on the ground, looking for their buggy delicacies, especially those tasty spiders.





Extermination at your service

Photo by Craig Kerns Fledgling Bewick's Wrens are the same size as their parents when they leave their nests, only their tail feathers still need to finish growing.





Since their eyebrows are rough and uneven these juvies look unkempt until they molt into their adult feathers the next year.



Your yard is being used by one of the best insect and spider eliminators, so don’t use pesticides which will likely kill these delightful super-bug-eaters.





Let these energetic birds be your bubbly exterminators.







