Star Party at Paramount School Park at dusk Saturday



Join the Seattle Astronomical Society for a Star Party in Shoreline tonight Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Paramount School Park, 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155







Remember to dress warmly, bring a chair, a hot non-alcoholic drink, and your binoculars or telescope if you have them. We will have telescopes setup for you to view the stars.



*RVSP on Facebook or at https://www.seattleastro.org/events/2913 to get an alert if the event is canceled due to weather conditions. We will notify by 4pm day of the event if this even will be canceled.

The Moon is near its "third quarter" phase and as such the Moon does not rise until near or after midnight making Shoreline skies particularly dark and favorable for the star party.





Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.





Visit the SAS website for other Puget Sound star party events, and for outreach opportunities, meetings and membership information.



This public star party is authorized by the city of Shoreline, Parks & Recreation Department and is free of charge.









It's free to see the stars!