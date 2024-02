Photo by Mike Remarcke At approximately 6:25 Thursday night, February 1, 2024, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Residential Structure Fire in the 300 block of NW 200th in the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline. At approximately 6:25 Thursday night, February 1, 2024, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Residential Structure Fire in the 300 block of NW 200th in the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline.





The garage was a total loss, and the home has smoke damage. The homeowners evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.





The cause is under investigation. South County Fire, Seattle Fire Department and Bothell Fire Department assisted.