Shorewood Cheer competes at State

Shorewood Cheer compete at State.

This is only the 2nd year that Shorewood Cheer has competed in any state cheer competition. The 21 Shorewood cheerleaders competed against talented teams from across the state who have been going to and training for the state event for many years.



At the State competition, Shorewood’s Traditional routine placed 5th, and Game Day routine placed 8th.





Shorewood Athletic Director Joanne Fukuma with a very happy group of competitors at State







"It has been amazing to watch Cheer elevate to an elite competitive team. Coach Sturm continues to raise expectations to meet the level of athletes that participate in cheer and hope to qualify for State year after year. This group of athletes are some of the best in the school!" exclaimed Joann Fukuma, the athletic director at Shorewood.

There have been many challenges along the way, yet these girls have shown perseverance, hard work, and grace in the process.





Floor routine.

Equally important, these Shorewood cheerleaders have excelled in the classroom and have shown deep dedication to service to the community, including, the Great Strides Breast Cancer walk, Syre Carnival and Elementary Cheer Day Camp with over 285 participants.



“Shorewood cheer has a history of creating strong, confident athletes who positively impact the communities they are a part of. They provide a great representation of Shorewood around the state,” shared senior Amelia Uran, one of the captains of the SW Squad.

Their second year at the state competition.

The shared school spirit that they encourage in students, athletes, and each other, is palpable to all faculty, staff, students and parents.









The WIAA State Cheerleading competition was held at Battle Ground High School on February 2nd and 3rd, 2024.