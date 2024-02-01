Shoreline City Council meeting February 5, 2024 to discuss Federal legislative priorities

Shoreline City Council 2024

The Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.

To access the meeting remotely:

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341

There is only one item on the agenda:



Discussion of the City’s Proposed 2024 Federal Legislative Priorities



These identified federal priorities are complementary with state and regional priorities. The proposed Shoreline-Specific priorities that will be discussed:



Federal Capital Funding Requests—Present and Future

Express appreciation/highlight Shoreline leadership related to $20 million RAISE grant award for the infrastructure connections to the 148th Street Light Rail Station, and $4 million Congressionally directed spending award for 148th Street Bridge.

Lay the groundwork for future funding requests by highlighting coming capital projects, including, but not limited to: 185th Station Area, 175th Corridor, Trail along the Rail, and Mobility hubs and related transportation alternatives.

Continue pursuit of funding from Infrastructure Programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In partnership with the City of Lake Forest Park, continue to advance work with the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Ballinger Creek Project under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). Prepare the Groundwork for the Next Transportation Authorization Bill (Est. 2026 Timeframe)

Monitor implementation of current transportation authorization (Bipartisan Infrastructure) bill and identify opportunities for improvement.

Continue efforts to expand upon and improve competitiveness of medium-sized cities in federal grant programs (as well as in federal grant programs outside of transportation). Prioritize transit and non-motorized transportation funding. No action is required. Staff recommends that the City Council discuss the 2024 Federal Legislative Priorities and provide staff with direction on the Priorities. Staff further recommends that Council adopt the 2024 Federal Legislative Priorities when they are scheduled to return to Council on February 26, 2024.



--Pam Cross





In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 6, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.