Shoreline City Council meeting February 5, 2024 to discuss Federal legislative priorities
Thursday, February 1, 2024
|Shoreline City Council 2024
The Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.
In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 6, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment
- Note: In person public commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341
There is only one item on the agenda:
Discussion of the City’s Proposed 2024 Federal Legislative Priorities
These identified federal priorities are complementary with state and regional priorities. The proposed Shoreline-Specific priorities that will be discussed:
Federal Capital Funding Requests—Present and Future
- Express appreciation/highlight Shoreline leadership related to $20 million RAISE grant award for the infrastructure connections to the 148th Street Light Rail Station, and $4 million Congressionally directed spending award for 148th Street Bridge.
- Lay the groundwork for future funding requests by highlighting coming capital projects, including, but not limited to: 185th Station Area, 175th Corridor, Trail along the Rail, and Mobility hubs and related transportation alternatives.
- Continue pursuit of funding from Infrastructure Programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
- In partnership with the City of Lake Forest Park, continue to advance work with the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Ballinger Creek Project under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA).
- Monitor implementation of current transportation authorization (Bipartisan Infrastructure) bill and identify opportunities for improvement.
- Continue efforts to expand upon and improve competitiveness of medium-sized cities in federal grant programs (as well as in federal grant programs outside of transportation). Prioritize transit and non-motorized transportation funding.
--Pam Cross
0 comments:
Post a Comment