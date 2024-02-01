Online Computer Classes for adults free from the King County Library

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Online Computer Classes for adults, presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help, sponsored by the King County Public Library System.

Sessions will not be recorded.

Please register at 1.kcls.org/OnlineComputerClasses for one or all classes. Registration is individual for each class.

Manage Your Online Accounts
Wednesday, February 7, 2-3pm

Learn approaches to vital tasks such as updating your passwords and contact information.

Spreadsheets for Beginners, Part 1
Wednesday, February 14, 2-3pm

An introduction to using simple spreadsheets for personal tasks such as budgets and travel planning.

Spreadsheets for Beginners, Part 2
Wednesday, February 21, 2-3pm

An introduction to using simple spreadsheets for personal tasks such as budgets and travel planning.

Improve Your Digital Security
Wednesday, March 6, 2-3pm

Learn tips to improve your safety against digital scams


