Online Computer Classes for adults free from the King County Library
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Sessions will not be recorded.
Please register at 1.kcls.org/OnlineComputerClasses for one or all classes. Registration is individual for each class.
Manage Your Online Accounts
Wednesday, February 7, 2-3pm
Learn approaches to vital tasks such as updating your passwords and contact information.
Spreadsheets for Beginners, Part 1
Wednesday, February 14, 2-3pm
An introduction to using simple spreadsheets for personal tasks such as budgets and travel planning.
Spreadsheets for Beginners, Part 2
Wednesday, February 21, 2-3pm
An introduction to using simple spreadsheets for personal tasks such as budgets and travel planning.
Improve Your Digital Security
Wednesday, March 6, 2-3pm
Learn tips to improve your safety against digital scams
