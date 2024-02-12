Medic One Foundation announces EMT scholarship opportunity - orientation on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Medic One Foundation is partnering with North Seattle College to offer ten full training scholarships to future Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs.) Medic One Foundation is partnering with North Seattle College to offerto future Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs.)





There is a high demand for EMTs in King County and surrounding communities.





EMTs are trained to provide emergency medical care and safely transport patients in various settings.





Individuals with an EMT certification can go on to become firefighters, emergency room technicians, etc.



The scholarships are made possible through charitable donations to the Medic One Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives by improving pre-hospital emergency care.





"The goal of these scholarships is to help remove financial barriers for individuals interested in pursuing a career in emergency medicine in Washington state," said Kim Martin, Executive Director for Medic One Foundation. "Thanks to the community's generosity, we can offer up to 30 scholarships this year." Applicants can download an application here





The deadline to apply for the scholarships is Friday, March 7, 2024. The training class will begin at North Seattle College on April 1. The scholarship covers 100% of the tuition and fees, books, supplies, and a small stipend to offset travel costs to and from campus.



Scholarship applicants are required to attend an informational seminar on Tuesday February 13, 2024.









Learn more about the Medic One Foundation EMT Scholarship program here



Medic One Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives by improving pre-hospital emergency care. We fund extraordinary training for our region's paramedics and innovative research to develop new methods of pre-hospital emergency care that improve survival rates and patient outcomes. Scholarship applicants must complete and pass the North Seattle College EMT entrance exam, which is offered on February 26 at 3:00pm and 5:00pm.





The Medic One Foundation is a major reason why Seattle and King County have a survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest that is among the highest in the world.







