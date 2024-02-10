Lunar New Year celebrated at Meridian Park Mandarin class

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Hua Zhang and her Mandarin language class at Meridian Park Elementary

It was the Eve of the Lunar New Year at Meridian Park Elementary in Hua Zhang's Mandarin class on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Student pose with a dragon which is used every year, not just the year of the Dragon

Saturday begins the Year of the Dragon and Hua's enthusiastic students, as usual, celebrated in style.

Hua's beautiful hallway display at Meridian Park

Hua does beautiful hallway displays for any school she teaches at. Her classes are clubs, apart from the regular school day. Students not only learn Mandarin, they learn cooking, art, and dance as hands-on activities.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  