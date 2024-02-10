Lunar New Year celebrated at Meridian Park Mandarin class

Hua Zhang and her Mandarin language class at Meridian Park Elementary

It was the Eve of the Lunar New Year at Meridian Park Elementary in Hua Zhang's Mandarin class on Friday, February 9, 2024.





Student pose with a dragon which is used every year, not just the year of the Dragon

Saturday begins the Year of the Dragon and Hua's enthusiastic students, as usual, celebrated in style.





Hua's beautiful hallway display at Meridian Park

Hua does beautiful hallway displays for any school she teaches at. Her classes are clubs, apart from the regular school day. Students not only learn Mandarin, they learn cooking, art, and dance as hands-on activities.





--Diane Hettrick







