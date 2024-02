LFP in Action Book Club meets February 28, 2024

Connect with others in the community around climate and environment.

Intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NEWe will explore poems in the anthology "Dear Human at the Edge of Time: Poems on Climate Change in the United States" edited by Luisa A Igloria, Aileen Cassinetto, and Jeremy S. Hoffman Paloma Press, 2023. 176 pp.This anthology was released alongside the 5th National Climate Assessment Report in 2023. You can read some reviews of it here. There are a few copies in the libraries and LFP Third Place Books should have the anthology on the shelf with the other book club books soon. It will be above the label "LFP in Action Book Club".More information, and to get on this book club mailing list, email Mimi at: miriam.bertram@gmail.com