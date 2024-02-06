KCRHA names Interim CEO

L. Darrell Powell, Interim CEO KCRHA The Implementation Board of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is pleased to recommend L. Darrell Powell for the position of Interim CEO, pending approval by the KCRHA Governing Committee. Mr. Powell would replace current Interim CEO Helen Howell. The Implementation Board of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is pleased to recommend L. Darrell Powell for the position of Interim CEO, pending approval by the KCRHA Governing Committee. Mr. Powell would replace current Interim CEO Helen Howell.



“I’m honored to be considered for the role of Interim CEO for KCRHA,” said Mr. Powell. “This is an opportunity to collaborate with partners, drive change, and make a positive impact for our community.”



Pending Governing Committee approval, Mr. Powell would join the Homelessness Authority on February 14, 2024, and become Interim CEO after two weeks of overlapping service with outgoing Interim CEO Helen Howell.



While KCRHA is currently conducting a national search for a permanent CEO, the priority is to provide interim leadership, reiterate a commitment to a regional approach, and ensure no interruption in services.





“The Regional Homelessness Authority works throughout our County to deliver for the people we serve, and the addition of Darrell’s leadership during this time of transition will be an asset to the region,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “As the search begins for the next permanent CEO, I also want to thank Helen for her service over the last year, bringing stability and focus when the organization needed it most. King County looks forward to our continued partnership in this critical mission to not leave any of our neighbors behind.”



In her 9 months as Interim CEO, Helen Howell has focused on getting back to basics—reviewing and improving core agency operations—including changes in response to audits, streamlining processes for contracts and fiscal operations, and improving customer service and relationships with front-line service providers.



“My time at KCRHA has been an incredible experience,” said Ms. Howell. “Moving from the early days of start-up through a variety of adjustments and improvements, I believe the agency is back on the right track. I continue to believe that homelessness is solvable, and that the solutions must match the scale of the challenge, with shared responsibility and a regional approach.”



As the new Interim CEO, Darrell Powell would bring over 30 years of strategic finance experience, with proficiency in not-for-profit management, financial and property management, strategic planning, and business development.





He is a seasoned financial leader, and comes to KCRHA from Pinnacle Financial Services, a Certified Public Accounting firm specializing in providing professional financial support to growing businesses.





He previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Treehouse, College Success Foundation, United Way of King County, and the YMCA of Greater Seattle, and serves as the volunteer President for the NAACP Seattle King County Branch. Mr. Powell is a graduate of Garfield High School in Seattle, holds a BA in Accounting from Tennessee State University and an MBA in Finance from Harvard Business School.











