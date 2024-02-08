Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace: Parks Maintenance Aide
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Parks Maintenance Aide
Status Open
Category Part-Time Employment Opportunities
Salary $22.01 per hour
Published Jan 31, 2024
This position carries out assigned park and/or building maintenance tasks within the Recreation and Park Department. The position would be scheduled to work 2-4 days a week with possible weekend coverage.
The position requires the ability to work independently performing varied grounds keeping and building maintenance assignments in accordance with procedures, practices and independent judgment under intermittent supervision.
Job description
Apply through Form Center
