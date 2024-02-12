Fire academy recruits spent two days at live burns in Shoreline

Monday, February 12, 2024

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline fire recruits spent two days in donated houses in Shoreline learning about fire behavior.

The new recruits were working on "live fire" on Thursday and Friday February 8-9, 2024 from 8:30am to 2:00pm.

Thursday they were off 155th on 2nd Ave NE and Friday on 155th between 2nd and 4th Ave NE.

We are always training to be prepared for our communities' emergencies. 
Thanks for your understanding that this is necessary to teach and learn fire behavior to our new employees.

--Shoreline Fire 



