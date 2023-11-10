Wonderland raises $4,800 at McMenamins

Friday, November 10, 2023

On Tuesday, November 7, Wonderland Child Development in Shoreline asked the community to support them by having dinner at McMenamins in Bothell.

McMenamins generously offered to donate 50% of all proceeds from 5 - 10pm to Wonderland.

Wonderland has just announced that they raised over $4,800!

Thank you to McMenamins and to everyone who came out to Friends and Family Night!

You helped raise over $4,800 toward helping children in our community with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure thrive!

Wonderland, headquartered in the Richmond Beach neighborhood in Shoreline, serves families from four school districts, providing services and support for developmentally delayed and disabled children and their families.

Wonderland’s Hope RISING Clinic is the only comprehensive prenatal substance exposure clinic for children in Washington state.

Posted by DKH at 12:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  