Wonderland raises $4,800 at McMenamins
Friday, November 10, 2023
McMenamins generously offered to donate 50% of all proceeds from 5 - 10pm to Wonderland.
Wonderland has just announced that they raised over $4,800!
Thank you to McMenamins and to everyone who came out to Friends and Family Night!
You helped raise over $4,800 toward helping children in our community with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure thrive!
Wonderland, headquartered in the Richmond Beach neighborhood in Shoreline, serves families from four school districts, providing services and support for developmentally delayed and disabled children and their families.
Wonderland’s Hope RISING Clinic is the only comprehensive prenatal substance exposure clinic for children in Washington state.
