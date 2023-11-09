Sylvia Gil By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Sylvia Gil will join the Shoreline School Board after besting Hazim Ghanim by 4600 votes on just the third day of ballot counting.





Ghanim and Gil were winners of the primary, which saw the third contender drop out of the race and endorse Ghanim.





All were contending for a seat which was open after one term incumbent Dr. Rebeca Rivera did not file for re-election.





Ghanim would have been the only male on the board.





The district still faces financial challenges, caused primarily by a drop in revenue with pandemic enrollment declines.





The current board considered budget cuts to sports and music programs which created a massive public backlash with hundreds of students and parents attending board meetings to protest.







