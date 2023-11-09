Election results: Day 3 November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Diane Hettrick

King county elections released the third day of results at 4pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The races we are still watching:

Shoreline Council Pos 4:
It appears there will be a new member of the city council. Annette Ademasu has a commanding lead over long-time incumbent Doris McConnell.
  • Doris McConnell, incumbent 4,308 votes
  • Annette Ademasu, challenger 5,009 votes

Lake Forest Park

Mayor:
Johnson made gains in the latest count but French made even more.
  • Tom French 2,181
  • Jeff Johnson 1,098
Council Pos 6:
Goode continues her lead over Angelis for an open seat on the council
  • Paula Goode 1,748
  • Stephanie Angelis 1,500
Kenmore city council
  • Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain is a thousand votes ahead of challenger Kara Macias
  • Pos 3: In the only open seat, Valerie Sasson is ahead of Josh Kurchinka by 600 votes
  • Pos 5: in a nail-biter, challenger Jon Culver has pulled ahead of long-time incumbent David Baker by 66 votes
  • Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis now leads incumbent Corina Phfeil by 249 votes

