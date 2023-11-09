Election results: Day 3 November 9, 2023
Thursday, November 9, 2023
King county elections released the third day of results at 4pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
The races we are still watching:
Shoreline Council Pos 4:
It appears there will be a new member of the city council. Annette Ademasu has a commanding lead over long-time incumbent Doris McConnell.
Lake Forest Park
- Doris McConnell, incumbent 4,308 votes
- Annette Ademasu, challenger 5,009 votes
Lake Forest Park
Mayor:
Johnson made gains in the latest count but French made even more.
- Tom French 2,181
- Jeff Johnson 1,098
Council Pos 6:
Goode continues her lead over Angelis for an open seat on the council
- Paula Goode 1,748
- Stephanie Angelis 1,500
Kenmore city council
- Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain is a thousand votes ahead of challenger Kara Macias
- Pos 3: In the only open seat, Valerie Sasson is ahead of Josh Kurchinka by 600 votes
- Pos 5: in a nail-biter, challenger Jon Culver has pulled ahead of long-time incumbent David Baker by 66 votes
- Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis now leads incumbent Corina Phfeil by 249 votes
