Native American Story Pole stands in Kenmore's Town Square

Coast Salish carver and artist, Ty Juvinel, unveils the new story pole in Kenmore's Town Square on August 26, 2023.







A story pole is a traditional Native American way of telling stories and this pole shows an important legend of the Tulalip people, that of the killer whales.





Deputy Mayor Melanie O’Cain said of the unveiling, “What a beautiful way to celebrate 25 years of Kenmore as a city while also honoring the First People who have called this area home since time immemorial.”

The story pole depicts the tale of two brothers, ancestors of the Tulalip Tribes who lived long ago at Priest Point. The brothers were seal hunters who went into the ocean to live as orcas, returning to their people only in the Tribe's most dire circumstance.





One year when the people had been unable to gather as much food for winter as usual, they were starving by spring when the salmon run began but just when they thought their suffering was over, hordes of seals came and ate up all the salmon.





In despair, the people called out to their ancestors for help. The brothers heard their pleas and arrived as orcas who hunted the seals and threw their bodies onto the beach, both saving the people from starvation and preserving the salmon runs for generations to come.





Today the orca is the logo of the Tulalip Tribes and they are greeted by the Tulalip people at sea with the words “Killer whale, killer whale, your ancestors were also my ancestors.”



Juvinel, a member of the Tulalip Tribes, is a Coast Salish carver and artist, a cultural preservationist, activist, and storyteller. He has previously created artwork for the Seattle Children's Museum, the University of Washington Burke Museum, the Seattle Library, the Tulalip Hibulb Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum, the City of Edmonds, the City of Olympia, and the Museum of History and Industry.









Juvinel, a member of the Tulalip Tribes, is a Coast Salish carver and artist, a cultural preservationist, activist, and storyteller. He has previously created artwork for the Seattle Children's Museum, the University of Washington Burke Museum, the Seattle Library, the Tulalip Hibulb Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum, the City of Edmonds, the City of Olympia, and the Museum of History and Industry.

He got his artistic start young with drawing and graffiti, making his first paddle around age 11 upon discovering Coast Salish art and carving. He became a graphic designer for the Tulalip Tribes as an Apprentice Carver and has written and illustrated two children's books, How Mouse Moved the Mountain and How Puppy Got Long Ears. View more of his work here





This could not have happened without her efforts and support to make this story pole a reality.



The City of Kenmore is situated upon the ancestral lands of the Coast Salish Peoples so it is with the deepest respect that the City dedicates this indigenous artwork in a beloved public space where it can be viewed and enjoyed by all.





Michael Goedel performing a traditional hoop dance in Kenmore's Town Square on August 26, 2023. The story pole unveiling was part of the City's 25th Anniversary Celebration which also featured a traditional hoop dance, a form of sharing culture and celebrating unity that embraces Native American culture, performed by Michael Goedel.





Over 1,000 attendees braved the heat for the opportunity to enjoy cultural booths, local vendors selling goods at the Hangar, complimentary cake and ice cream, and an array of food trucks and entertainment.





Live music provided a party atmosphere to the day and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Advisory Committee organized DEIA-themed literary and artistic activities and giveaways that delighted the event attendees.











