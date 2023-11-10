Artist reception Saturday November 11, 2023 at Shoreline Community College



The exhibit: Go Home: by Parisa Ghaderi is now open at the Shoreline Community College Art Gallery on campus.





The show runs until December 14, 2023.



An Artist Reception will be held on Saturday November 11, from 4-6pm





A performance of Persian Poetry and Music is open to the public on Thursday November 30, 4:30-6pm,





Creator, storyteller, educator... Having lived in both Iran and the United States, Ghaderi has experienced a unique state of existence- constantly straddling two worlds without fully belonging to either.

Due to this existence, Ghaderi’s artwork is profoundly influenced by the urgent concerns of immigration and the impact of borders, serving to navigate the intricate complexities of these issues.



Please join us at the opening reception to welcome new faculty member and Professor of Visual Communications Technology, Parisa Ghaderi, to Shoreline Community College!



