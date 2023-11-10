Artists Connect and Friends 2023 Holiday Gift Market November 18-19, 2023
Artists Connect and Friends 2023 Holiday Gift Market will be held Nov 18 -19, Saturday 10 - 5pm and Sunday 10 - 4pm at Artworks Edmonds, 201 Dayton St, Edmonds, WA. *Free Parking*
16+ local artists will be participating offering gift items from handmade chocolate to an author of award winning children’s book.
Also includes pottery, woven, macrame, knitted, crocheted and paper crafted gifts, wood serving boards, jewelry, handmade journals, wall art and more.
- Facebook: ArtistsConnect-Edmonds
