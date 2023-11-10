Dramatic recovery after tanker truck goes off the road on the North Cascades Highway

Tanker went through the guard rail and rolled over the edge of a steep slope. In this photo the tow trucks have the tanker almost up to the road. Photo courtesy WSDOT Here are some scenes from the issue near the summit of the SR 20 North Cascades Highway over the weekend where a tanker truck went off the road on Rainy Pass. Here are some scenes from the issue near the summit of the SR 20 North Cascades Highway over the weekend where a tanker truck went off the road on Rainy Pass.

Three 40 foot tow trucks coordinated to pull the truck to the road

Photo courtesy WSDOT Fortunately no one was seriously hurt. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt.





The retrieval was tricky as the terrain was steep, the tanker had 11,000 gallons of propane fuel and it took three 40-foot tow trucks working on a 35-foot road.

Progress - back up to the road. Photo courtesy WSDOT WSDOT said "One of the tow operators said it was the hardest job he's had in his 30-year career. Huge thanks to all the responders!"



