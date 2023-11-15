Stormrays Run Out of Magic On A Mountain, in State tourney loss November 10, 2023

Shorewood Soccer team 2023 Photo by T Aw

In soccer’s State Tournament eighth-final, seedings and rankings are meaningless, as on any given day, anything could happen. In soccer’s State Tournament eighth-final, seedings and rankings are meaningless, as on any given day, anything could happen.





Shorewood's Stormrays were flying high, seeded #2, the Wesco 3A champions, and District 1 champions.





Wildcats of the GSL 3A were seeded #15, and District 8 runner-up. Mt. Spokane started fast, swarming on defense and attacking with slick, accurate passing, slicing upfield through the gaps.





Within 5 minutes, Cats took a routine corner kick, executed perfectly with a header past the Shorewood keeper, 0-1. Shaken, the Srays pressed forward in response, but Mt. Spokane countered quickly, whacked a hopeful lob that swerved high and dipped through the fingertips of the Srays goalie, to take a 2-nil lead.





Within the first 10 minutes, they were in a position seldom encountered during the regular season.





Surely, their star duo would respond in the face of this challenge, except that the underdogs were tenacious, snapping at the ball, gang-tackling the Srays' strikers. Shorewood surged forward, but the Cats' keeper was their equal, keeping out point-blank shots.





Srays tried valiantly, but could only manage a goal that was waved off for offside, ending the half down, 0-2.





Shorewood had a mountain to climb, a formidable mountain named Spokane. After the half, Wildcats stuck to their game plan of tough defense and fearless swift attacks. The Stormrays pushed hard, desperately, knowing that their State run was in danger. They struck the bar, missed an open shot, and finally, center-forward #7, surrounded by a trio of defenders, managed to stab home a shot, 1-2.









We recognize and salute our departing Shorewood senior players:

#0 Paige Petschl, Goalkeeper

#2 Alivia Berry, Center Back

#4 Marieka Staheli, Midfield

#10 Amelia Severn, Attacking Midfield

#11 Alia Lowden, Defensive Midfield

#14 Evan Bachler, Center Back

#23 Reese Johnson, Fullback NEWSFLASH: Our frenemies, the Shorewood Scots, upset the Peninsula Seahawks 1-0, and Bellevue Wolverines 2-1, to advance to the State semi-finals.



Try as they might, Srays could not find the equalizer, as the minutes ticked away. They fought the mountain, but the mountain won. There would be no magical finish this Friday night, and we wish the Wildcats well, as their journey continues for the State Cup.We recognize and salute our departing Shorewood senior players:

--TAC







