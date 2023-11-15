County council honors Marty Hartman upon her retirement from Mary's Place
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
|Marty Hartman and Rod Dembowski holding the proclamation
Rod Dembowski, with the rest of the King County Council, recognized Marty Hartman, Executive Director of Mary’s Place, for her inspirational leadership that has improved the lives and welfare of 1000s of King County residents.
Rod commented, "A dear friend and an incredible change-maker, I was so proud to lead today’s recognition of @MarysPlaceWA’s Marty Hartman, on her 24 years of building a place for women, children and families needing shelter. She’s a saint."
Mary's Place originally had small locations scattered around Shoreline. They were able to consolidate services with their move into the new Amazon corporate headquarters building. Under Marty's leadership, Mary's Place has an extraordinary history of providing shelter and services to thousands of homeless women and children throughout King county.
