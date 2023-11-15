Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Specialist (PAS4)

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

WSDOT
Acquisition and Relocation Specialist (PAS4)
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$65,635 - $88210 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a real estate professional to operate with limited supervision, managing acquisition and relocation assignments per a defined schedule and in compliance with regulatory laws and policies. 

The purpose of this position is to, in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act, investigate, negotiate, and conclude complex transactions with landowners concerning purchase, lease, rental or use of real property and property rights. 

The successful candidate appointed to these positions will support WSDOT’s Fish Passage program, working directly with multiple project engineers and members of their design teams to assist in identifying the property needs for WSDOT projects. 

This unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  