Election results Day 6 Tuesday - time to verify that your ballot was counted

Doris McConnell, incumbent 5,646 votes

√ Annette Ademasu, challenger 7,000 votes

√ Tom French, former Deputy Mayor 3,147

Jeff Johnson, current Mayor 1,687

King county elections released the sixth day of results at 3:46pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.Just a handful of new results were posted, which means that Elections has processed the ballots from the drop boxes and is now reporting ballots that straggle in through the mail and the ballots that need verification as they are "cured".This would be a very good time to verify that your ballot was processed. The most typical delay comes from how your signature compares to what they have on file.They will try to reach you but it's best to be proactive.Latest results. Only one race, Kenmore council Pos #5, appears to be in play.Mayor: