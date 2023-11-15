Election results Day 6 Tuesday - time to verify that your ballot was counted
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
King county elections released the sixth day of results at 3:46pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Just a handful of new results were posted, which means that Elections has processed the ballots from the drop boxes and is now reporting ballots that straggle in through the mail and the ballots that need verification as they are "cured".
This would be a very good time to verify that your ballot was processed. The most typical delay comes from how your signature compares to what they have on file.
They will try to reach you but it's best to be proactive.
It is a simple process. Fill in 3 of the 4 fields on this form and Submit.
Latest results. Only one race, Kenmore council Pos #5, appears to be in play.
Shoreline Council Pos 4:
Lake Forest Park
Mayor:
Latest results. Only one race, Kenmore council Pos #5, appears to be in play.
Shoreline Council Pos 4:
- Doris McConnell, incumbent 5,646 votes
- √ Annette Ademasu, challenger 7,000 votes
Lake Forest Park
Mayor:
- √ Tom French, former Deputy Mayor 3,147
- Jeff Johnson, current Mayor 1,687
Council Pos 6:
Kenmore city council
Pos 5:
- √ Paula Goode 2,515
- Stephanie Angelis 2,251
Kenmore city council
Pos 5:
- Jon Culver 3,075
- incumbent David Baker 3,006
Pos 7:
- √ Challenger Nathan Loutsis 3,148
- incumbent Corina Phfeil 2,904
