A night to caw about: Crow Watch 2023 on Wednesday November 15, 2023

Photo courtesy University of Washington

Each night, thousands of crows gather on the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus and fly together to the wetland. This has sparked curiosity about crows — the notoriously smart birds known for using tools, mourning their dead and remembering the faces of human friends and foes.Visit Crow Watch for more information about the event.About UW BothellUW Bothell’s commitment to increasing access to a UW education extends well beyond admissions. It includes the opportunities, resources and services its diverse students need to flourish while in college and after graduation. Access also means offering evening, offsite, online, hybrid and certificate programs that help make it possible for more students to pursue higher education. UW Bothell has been recognized for innovations in academic and extracurricular programming that helps students graduate on time and debt free.About Cascadia CollegeCascadia College is a comprehensive community college that specializes in university transfer education. It is nationally recognized for its high transfer rate and for its emphasis on collaborative and active learning across disciplines. It was established by the legislature to serve the higher education needs of Northeast King and South Snohomish counties.