Robbery at Ballinger McDonald's Friday night

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Photo by Bruce Miller

The McDonald's at 20227 Ballinger Way NE in Shoreline was robbed on Friday night just before midnight.

The picture of the police response was taken at 11:50pm November 10, 2023, just a few moments after the robbery. The officers are in a lot on the east side of McDonald's.

No details are available. 

As Shoreline PD PIO Tim Meyer explained "Because this is an open/active case with KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit, we are not offering a comment to protect the integrity of their investigation."

