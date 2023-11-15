Shorecrest Scots advance to state semifinals after defeating top-seeded Bellevue

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Shorecrest girls soccer team
Photo courtesy Shorecrest athletics

Shorecrest 2, Bellevue 1

According to reporting in HeraldNet.com, the ninth-seeded Shorecrest Scots scored twice in the first half en route to an upset victory over top-seeded Bellevue in the quarterfinals of the 3A state soccer tournament.

The Scots (17-4-0) will face fourth-seeded Lakeside (Seattle) in the state semifinals 7pm Friday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  