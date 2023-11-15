Shorecrest Scots advance to state semifinals after defeating top-seeded Bellevue
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
|Shorecrest girls soccer team
Photo courtesy Shorecrest athletics
Shorecrest 2, Bellevue 1
According to reporting in HeraldNet.com, the ninth-seeded Shorecrest Scots scored twice in the first half en route to an upset victory over top-seeded Bellevue in the quarterfinals of the 3A state soccer tournament.
The Scots (17-4-0) will face fourth-seeded Lakeside (Seattle) in the state semifinals 7pm Friday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
