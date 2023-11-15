Shoreline Tool Library grand opening on January 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Shoreline Tool Library will celebrate its grand opening with a celebration on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 9am to 12pm at its location in the Evergreen EV building, 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Food and drinks will be served!

They have thousands of tools ready to borrow for free, just like a book library. You can also donate working, non-gas powered, tools and useful building materials.



