Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Carnival this Saturday - public invited
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is holding a family-friendly Carnival this Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10am - 2pm, and the public is invited.
The Carnival is free to enter, games and food are priced low and all proceeds support our preschool.
In addition, there will be a silent auction with amazing deals from local businesses!
The Carnival will be held at Shoreline Community College in the Pagoda Union Building (PUB) 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment