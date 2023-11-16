Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Carnival this Saturday - public invited



Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is holding a family-friendly Carnival this Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10am - 2pm, and the public is invited.





The Carnival is free to enter, games and food are priced low and all proceeds support our preschool.





In addition, there will be a silent auction with amazing deals from local businesses!