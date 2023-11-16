Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Carnival this Saturday - public invited

Thursday, November 16, 2023


Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is holding a family-friendly Carnival this Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10am - 2pm, and the public is invited. 

The Carnival is free to enter, games and food are priced low and all proceeds support our preschool. 

In addition, there will be a silent auction with amazing deals from local businesses!

The Carnival will be held at Shoreline Community College in the Pagoda Union Building (PUB) 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.


Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  