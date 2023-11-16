Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development Expert

Thursday, November 16, 2023

WSDOT
IT Application Development Expert
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$106,255 – $142,896 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an IT Application Development Expert to lead the planning and development of innovative processes, standards, and policies addressing transportation operations business needs. 

In this role, you will track, assess, and implement national transportation operations and software developments, incorporating new technologies to enhance Transportation Management Center (TMC) operations. 

As the focal point for system engineering documents, you will supervise a dynamic software development team responsible for maintaining one of the nation's most advanced transportation management software suites. 

Your leadership will drive the implementation of cutting-edge technology statewide, and you will be a key representative on national standards development. This critical position requires a fusion of traffic engineering and software expertise to efficiently integrate high-profile transportation management systems, ensuring the department's success in cost-effective highway operations.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  