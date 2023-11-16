Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development Expert





In this role, you will track, assess, and implement national transportation operations and software developments, incorporating new technologies to enhance Transportation Management Center (TMC) operations.





As the focal point for system engineering documents, you will supervise a dynamic software development team responsible for maintaining one of the nation's most advanced transportation management software suites.









Job description and application Your leadership will drive the implementation of cutting-edge technology statewide, and you will be a key representative on national standards development. This critical position requires a fusion of traffic engineering and software expertise to efficiently integrate high-profile transportation management systems, ensuring the department's success in cost-effective highway operations.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$106,255 – $142,896 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an IT Application Development Expert to lead the planning and development of innovative processes, standards, and policies addressing transportation operations business needs.