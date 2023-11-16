Middle School Night Saturday November 18, 2023
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Shoreline Teen Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the Richmond Highlands Neighborhood.
To register for this event please go to the City of Shoreline’s website
Go to the Middle School Night drop-down menu and click MSNightEvent
Middle School Night is a weekly event at the Shoreline Teen Center. Every Saturday from 6pm to 10:30pm any and all 6th to 8th grade youth are welcome.
Once a month we have a Special Event Middle School Night. Youth can reserve a spot for these events using the link on our website (described above).
For those who are familiar with these events, in the past, we have used Eventbrite for registration and advertising.
We will no longer be using Eventbrite for Middle School Night events and plan to move away completely from Eventbrite in 2024.
If you are looking to have updates on our events outside of manually checking the city webpage, subscribe to us for free with your email on Linktree at Linktr.ee/shorelineteens
Questions about this coming Saturday? Email hspevecek@shorelinewa.gov
Questions about registration, Eventbrite, linktree etc? Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov
