Shorewood Fall 2023 Early Signing Day - Amelia Severn signs with Gonzaga
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Shorewood Senior Amelia Severn committed to Gonzaga University on Wednesday where she will play soccer for the Bulldogs next year. She plans to study journalism.
|Amelia Severn signs to play soccer with Gonzaga at a signing ceremony Wednesday at Shorewood High School. Photo by Kristi Lin
Amelia was voted unanimously by the 3A WesCo Girls Soccer Coaches as "Player of the Year." She earned her third 1st Team All-WesCo, scoring 24 goals and 23 assists this season.
She helped Shorewood earn a WesCo Championship this year and a trip to state.
Amelia has a 3.99 Cumulative Grade Point Average out of a 4.00 over her high school career.
