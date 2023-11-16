Shorecrest drama presents You Can't Take It With You this weekend Thursday - Sunday November 16-19, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023


Don’t miss Shorecrest High School’s classic comedy, You Can't Take It With You! Long before "Modern Family," there was the Sycamore family, and this hilarious ensemble lights up the stage.

Join this mad crew as they live, love, and laugh in an evening sure to end up with fireworks. Don't let them light the fuse without you!

You Can't Take It With You will run Thursday, November 16, through Sunday, November 19, 2023. 

Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays; matinees 2:00pm on Sunday. 

Visit the event page at Brown Paper Tickets to reserve your tickets. Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students ($20 at the door, day of show). 

Shorecrest High School Performing Arts Center is located at 15343 25th Ave NE in Shoreline, WA 98155.


