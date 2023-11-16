Start your Thanksgiving week with a story about generosity and community connection

This year, Thanksgiving week will start off with a “storytime” for all ages at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5pm.





That’s when local author Alice K. Boatwright will read aloud Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving, a story inspired by Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.









Kirkus Reviews described the book as “a rebooted, briskly-paced holiday parable that focuses on generosity and community connection."

Boatwright is especially pleased to have the opportunity to read the story at Third Place Books, and she loves to hear that people who’ve bought the book read it aloud together. “Audiobooks are wonderful, but it’s nice to take back the pleasure of shared reading too.”

Local author Alice K. Boatwright

Books will be available for purchase and signing through Third Place Books.





She is also the author of the popular Ellie Kent mysteries, three linked novellas about the Vietnam War era, and other fiction. She lives in Lake Forest Park. Reading it aloud for friends became an annual holiday tradition; and, at their urging, she decided to collaborate with artist Jan L. Waldron and publish it as a book under her own imprint, Firefly Ink Books. Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving is Boatwright's first children's book, although her varied career as a writer has included stints as a children's librarian and bookseller, as well as traveling the world writing about public health issues. Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving is available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book editions through bookstores and online retailers.

In this contemporary re-telling, the miserly Martha Potts is reminded that there's more to life than work and money after chance encounters with a homeless woman and a stray cat, who comes to stay.